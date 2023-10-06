Elon Musk to launch premium subscription plan for X users

Social media giant X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, is testing new subscription plans, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed in a meeting with debtholders. The current X Premium or Twitter Blue subscription costs $8 monthly and will be divided into three categories: sic, Standard and Plus.



According to a Bloomberg report, the new three-tier subscription plan will allow the social media giant to generate more revenue from users who likely would have paid less than the full price for the premium subscription. More recently, Elon Musk hinted in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that X will start charging a small monthly payment to all users to eliminate the bot problem.



Previously, a researcher had examined the code of the latest app on X and revealed that the three subscription versions could be segregated based on the number of ads shown to users. The researcher named @Aaronp613 noted that the X Premium Basic plan will show full ads, the X Premium Standard version will show half ads, and the X Premium version will show no ads.



Twitter Blue/X Premium Prices in India:

In India, Twitter Blue subscription costs ₹900 per month for Android and iOS devices. For the website, the price is ₹650 per month. Buyers can also opt for an annual subscription priced at ₹6,800 on the website. The yearly subscription cost for X on iOS and Android is ₹9,400 per year.