Elon Musk’s xAI Hiring Game Tutors to Teach Grok How to Build Video Games

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is stepping into the gaming world with a unique twist. The company has announced job openings for “Video Games Tutors,” specialists who will play a key role in teaching its chatbot Grok how to design and create video games.

According to a new listing on the company’s career page, xAI is looking for human experts who can help Grok go beyond text-based conversations and learn the art of building interactive, engaging games. The job goes much deeper than just coding—it’s about training the AI to understand game mechanics, storytelling, design, and player experience.

The tutors will be expected to provide feedback, annotations, and curated data to refine Grok’s attempts at producing game content. This includes evaluating its early game designs, testing functionality, and ensuring that the results are both technically sound and enjoyable to play. Human creativity, particularly in areas like narrative design and user engagement, will remain at the heart of the role.

What the role involves

The official job description explains that tutors will work with proprietary xAI tools to improve Grok’s understanding of video games. They will contribute insights on storylines, gameplay systems, and design elements, while also collaborating with the company’s technical teams to improve workflows and training tools. The role is positioned as a blend of creativity and technical judgment, requiring candidates to evaluate Grok’s game-building ability based on creativity, technical performance, and overall player experience.

Who can apply

The company is looking for individuals with strong backgrounds in Game Design, Computer Science, or related fields. Practical experience in indie game development, along with the ability to showcase a project portfolio, is seen as a major advantage.

Preferred qualifications include prior exposure to AI-assisted game development or playtesting. Interestingly, being an avid gamer is also highlighted as a plus point—xAI seems to value personal passion for gaming as much as professional expertise.

Work setup and requirements

The roles are open at xAI’s Palo Alto, California office, with a five-day in-office schedule. However, remote work is also an option. Remote candidates must be self-disciplined and motivated, but the listing specifies that applicants from Wyoming and Illinois are not eligible. Additionally, visa sponsorship is not available.

During the initial two weeks, employees—whether in-office or remote—must work standard hours from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm PST. After this period, remote staff can adjust to their local time zones. Applicants will need access to specific devices: a Chromebook, a Mac running macOS 11 or later, or a Windows 10 PC, along with a reliable smartphone.

Pay and benefits

The pay scale ranges from $45 to $100 per hour, depending on experience and qualifications. Benefits vary by location, with some full-time roles including medical coverage. Part-time positions, however, will not carry benefits.

With this move, Elon Musk’s xAI is signaling its ambition to expand Grok’s capabilities into new creative territories. By teaching an AI to build video games, the company hopes to blur the line between artificial intelligence and human imagination—making Grok not just a chatbot, but a potential game creator of the future.