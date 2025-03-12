  • Menu
Exclusive Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12

Get ready, Free Fire MAX players! Today’s exclusive redeem codes are here, offering free diamonds, loot, skins, and more.

Free Fire MAX fans! Ready to level up your game? Today’s exclusive redeem codes are here, offering free diamonds, loot, skins, and more. If you've been waiting for a chance to score big, now’s the time!

With Free Fire MAX’s incredible graphics and exciting gameplay taking the gaming world by storm, the developers are keeping the energy high by releasing limited-time redeem codes. But act fast—this offer lasts only 12 to 18 hours, and only the first 500 players will snag the rewards. Don’t miss out!

Here are your Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today:

  • FFYNC9V2FTNN
  • FPUS5XQ2TNZK
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • GXFT7YNWTQSZ
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  • FFSKTXVQF2NR
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFCBRAXQTS9S
  • FFSGT7KNFQ2X
  • FPSTQ7MXNPY5
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4
  • FFEV0SQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • FFBYS2MQX9KM
  • FFRINGY2KDZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FFNGY7PP2NWC

How to Redeem Your Code:

1. Head over to the redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

2. Log in using your credentials (Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, X, Apple ID, or VK).

3. Enter your 12-digit redeem code on the page.

4. Once successfully redeemed, check your in-game mail to claim your awesome rewards!

