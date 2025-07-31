Explore the Latest Updates to NotebookLM: New Videos and Studio Improvements

We are excited to share that we are rolling out Video Overviews and a set of notebookLM new features to the Studio panel in NotebookLM, your personalized AI research assistant. Let’s dive into what’s new with notebookLM studio upgrade and how they make NotebookLM more powerful and collaborative than ever:

NotebookLM Video Overviews are now rolling out

Audio Overviews are a great way to get concise information on-the-go. But sometimes you need a friendly face or a visual aid to understand a particularly tricky topic.

Video Overviews were first announced at I/O. So, what’s new in notebookLM July 2025? Its output comes from the latest enhancements in notebookLM. Today, we are launching the first format available for Video Overviews: narrated slides. For a given Notebook, the AI host will create new visuals to help reinforce concepts while also pulling in images, diagrams, quotes and numbers directly from your documents.

The same way you can customize your Audio Overviews, we’ll also be letting you tailor Video Overviews to your needs. You can specify topics to focus on, indicate learning goals, describe the target audience and much more. Want to keep things general? No problem. Ask questions like, “I know nothing about this topic; help me understand the diagrams in the paper.” Want to get more specific? You can ask questions like, “I’m already an expert on X and my team works on Y; focus on Z.”

How to use video overviews in notebookLM?

This opens up all sorts of new possibilities for how you use Google AI tools 2025 to learn, making it even more comprehensive and useful for digesting information: