Flipkart Bank Offers: Buy iPhone 14 Plus for Less Than Rs 55,000

If you're eyeing an iPhone 14 Plus but don't want to spend a fortune on a larger iPhone, Flipkart has a deal you shouldn't miss. With bank offers and exchange deals, the iPhone 14 Plus can be yours for under Rs 55,000. This marks the first time the price has dropped below Rs 60,000. If you have an eligible card, you can enjoy discounts of up to Rs 4,000, and further savings are possible through phone exchange offers.



How the Deal Works

Currently, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is listed at Rs 57,999 on Flipkart. If you own an HDFC bank card, you can receive a discount of Rs 4,000, reducing the price to Rs 53,999. Moreover, if you trade in an older iPhone, such as the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, you can get up to Rs 26,000 off. For instance, a flawless iPhone 13 could fetch Rs 26,000, bringing the cost of a new iPhone 14 Plus down to less than Rs 30,000.

iPhone 14 Plus: Should You Buy It?

Considering whether to buy the iPhone 14 Plus in 2024 for under Rs 60,000 involves assessing its value against newer models and current market trends. Although the iPhone 14 Plus, launched in 2022, is not the latest model, it still offers excellent features at a lower price. With its large 6.7-inch screen and robust performance thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, it remains a compelling choice.

While newer models might boast enhanced processing power, improved cameras, and better battery life, the iPhone 14 Plus holds its ground well. One significant advantage is its continued support for iOS updates for several years, ensuring it stays relevant and functional. For those who value a big screen and affordability over the latest technology, this phone is a smart buy, especially at the current discounted price.

iPhone 14 Plus: Key Features

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display boasting a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. The screen's brightness reaches up to 1200 nits, ensuring clear visibility even under direct sunlight. The Ceramic Shield glass enhances durability, protecting the device from accidental bumps and scratches.

Powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 Plus delivers fast and smooth performance. It includes 6 GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 128 GB to 512 GB, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.



iPhone 14 Plus: Camera and Battery Performance

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 14 Plus features two 12 MP rear cameras – one standard and one wide-angle – plus a 12 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The 4352 mAh battery offers long-lasting power and supports quick charging. The phone is also dust and water-resistant, adding to its durability. Additionally, it includes Apple Pay for convenient payments.

Overall, the iPhone 14 Plus is a fantastic choice for watching videos, taking photos, and handling everyday tasks. With the current discounts available on Flipkart, now is an excellent time to consider purchasing this model if you're in need of a new iPhone.



The iPhone 14 Plus at this reduced price offers great value for those looking for a premium device without the hefty price tag. Whether it's the high-quality display, powerful performance, or reliable camera, this phone has much to offer. Don't miss out on this opportunity to get a high-end iPhone at a more accessible price point.