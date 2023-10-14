Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max gets a huge price cut

Flipkart is currently offering deep discounts on a wide range of products as the festive season has arrived. For avid fans of Apple iPhones and looking for a new device, this is the perfect time to make a purchase. Several fantastic deals are available, one of which stands out on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Flipkart is not only offering a substantial initial discount on this device but is also offering additional banking and exchange offers.



The midnight green Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max with 64GB storage is now being offered at a substantial discount on Flipkart. Originally priced at Rs. 109,900, Flipkart has introduced an attractive 12 per cent reduction, making it available for just Rs. 95,699. ICICI Bank credit card holders can also enjoy an additional 10 per cent discount, with savings of up to Rs. 1,000.



This iPhone comes equipped with a Super Retina XDR display (6.5 inches). The high-end smartphone features the formidable A13 bionic chip processor, which offers fast performance and improves power efficiency for longer battery life.



The iPhone 11 Pro Max features an exceptional camera system, with a triple camera setup headed by 12 MP cameras that work harmoniously: ultra wide angle, wide angle and telephoto. The Ultra Wide camera offers a wide 120° field of view, while the Wide camera is equipped with 100 per cent Focus Pixels and Optical Image Stabilization, ensuring sharp and stable photographs, even in low-light conditions.



The telephoto camera is equipped with an f/2.0 aperture and offers 2x optical zoom to capture stunning close-ups. Additionally, the camera system offers exceptional performance in video recording. It enables you to record 4K videos at 60 fps with extended dynamic range, delivering videos with exceptional detail and lifelike quality.