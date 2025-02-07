  • Menu
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Exclusive Rewards – February 7, 2025

Grab exclusive rewards in Free Fire Max with the latest redeem codes for February 7, 2025! Redeem codes for exciting prizes like Naruto Royale Skywing, Sasuke Ring, Evo UMP Gun Skin, and more.

Want exclusive rewards like diamonds, skins, and emotes in Free Fire Max? Check out the latest active redeem codes for February 7, 2025.

Redeem them now to get cool rewards like Naruto Royale Skywing, Evo UMP Gun Skin, Sasuke Ring, Pirate Flag Emote, and moreDon't wait—use the codes before they expire and boost your Free Fire experience!

Active Codes for February 7, 2025:

  • FFNGY7PP2NWC – Naruto Royale Skywing, M4A1 Naruto Theme, Headwear
  • NRFFQ2CKFDZ9 – Naruto Evo Bundle, Rasengan Emote, Gloo Wall Skin
  • FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate Flag Emote
  • FFSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring & Katana Snake Sword
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote
  • GXFT7YNWTQSZ – Evo UMP Gun Skin + 2,170 Tokens
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party + Throne & Heart Emotes
  • FCSP9XQ2TNZK – Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning
  • FFMGY7TPWNV2 – Naruto Gold Royale + Ninja Emotes
  • BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Emote
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Wrath Of The Nine Tails Animation
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring Skin
  • FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + Tokens
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco Skin
  • FFXT7SW9KG2M – 1,875 Diamonds
