Live
- Varun Chakravarthy Added to India’s ODI Squad for 2025 Series Against England
- Larissa Bonesi Reacts to Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood Announcement, Calls Him "Number 1"
- BBMP to Relocate 52 Unscientific Bus Stops in Bengaluru to Improve Traffic Flow
- Damodara Minister Speaks on SC Categorization and 30-Year Struggle Resolution
- Delimitation of Parliamentary-Assembly Constituencies 2026
- Zuari Finserv Expands Operations with New Office in Noida
- Bengaluru Budget 2025: Missing Projects and Allocations Raise Concerns
- iPhone SE4 Launch Expected in April: Key Features, Design and Price
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Hyderabad’s Charlapalli Industrial Area
- Nirmala Sitharaman Confirms No Plan to Abolish Old Tax System
Just In
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4 – Claim Your Free Rewards Now!
Grab your exclusive Free Fire MAX rewards today with the latest redeem codes for February 4. These codes will give you in-game items like skins, weapons, and character upgrades to enhance your gameplay. Be quick – these codes are valid for a limited time only!
Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire MAX players, offering free in-game rewards. These codes are valid only for today, so be quick to redeem them and grab your rewards before they expire!
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4:
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- RD3TZK7WME65
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- ZZATXB24QES8
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- TFX9J3Z2RP64
- V44ZX8Y7GJ52
- XN7TP5RM3K49
- ZRW3J4N8VX56
Active Redeem Codes:
- XN7TP5RM3K49
- FG4TY7NQFV9S
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- V44ZX8Y7GJ52
- F8YC4TN6VKQ9
- ZRW3J4N8VX56
- FFBD24JANRTG
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- NRFFQ2CKFDZ9
- FCSP9XQ2TNZK
- ZZATXB24QES8
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
What Rewards Can You Get?
By redeeming these codes, you’ll unlock various rewards, like weapons, skins, and character upgrades, which will give you an edge in the game. These cosmetic items will make your gameplay more exciting and help you progress faster.
How to Redeem the Codes:
1. Visit the redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/
2. Log in to your Free Fire account.
3. Look for the redeem banner and click on it.
4. Enter one of the codes listed above.
5. Hit the "Confirm" button to claim your rewards!
Hurry, as these codes are valid for a limited time only!