  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 3: Get Skins, Diamonds, and More

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 3: Get Skins, Diamonds, and More
x

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 3: Get Skins, Diamonds, and More

Highlights

Garena has released new Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 3. Players can claim free rewards like weapon skins, outfits, emotes, and diamonds by redeeming these codes on the official rewards website.

Garena shared new redeem codes for Free Fire Max on July 3. These are the latest codes that players can use in the game.

These codes give free rewards like outfits, emotes, skins, and diamonds. Players can unlock fun items without paying by using these codes.

You can redeem the codes on the official Free Fire rewards website. There is a special website where players can enter the codes.

Active Codes for July 3, 2025

Here is the list of working codes you can use today:

  • GXFT7YNWTQSZ
  • FFYNC9V2FTNN
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFNGY7PP2NWC
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9

Each code works only one time per player.

Once a player uses a code, it cannot be used again. How to Redeem the Codes

  • Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com
  • Log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK).
  • Type one of the codes in the box on the website.
  • Click confirm to send it.
  • If the code works, your reward will show up in your game mailbox within 24 hours.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick