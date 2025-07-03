Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 3: Get Skins, Diamonds, and More

Garena shared new redeem codes for Free Fire Max on July 3. These are the latest codes that players can use in the game.

These codes give free rewards like outfits, emotes, skins, and diamonds. Players can unlock fun items without paying by using these codes.

You can redeem the codes on the official Free Fire rewards website. There is a special website where players can enter the codes.

Active Codes for July 3, 2025

Here is the list of working codes you can use today:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

Each code works only one time per player.

Once a player uses a code, it cannot be used again. How to Redeem the Codes