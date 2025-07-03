Live
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 3: Get Skins, Diamonds, and More
Highlights
Garena has released new Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 3. Players can claim free rewards like weapon skins, outfits, emotes, and diamonds by redeeming these codes on the official rewards website.
Garena shared new redeem codes for Free Fire Max on July 3. These are the latest codes that players can use in the game.
These codes give free rewards like outfits, emotes, skins, and diamonds. Players can unlock fun items without paying by using these codes.
You can redeem the codes on the official Free Fire rewards website. There is a special website where players can enter the codes.
Active Codes for July 3, 2025
Here is the list of working codes you can use today:
- GXFT7YNWTQSZ
- FFYNC9V2FTNN
- XF4SWKCH6KY4
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFNGY7PP2NWC
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
Each code works only one time per player.
Once a player uses a code, it cannot be used again. How to Redeem the Codes
- Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK).
- Type one of the codes in the box on the website.
- Click confirm to send it.
- If the code works, your reward will show up in your game mailbox within 24 hours.
