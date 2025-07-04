Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 4 2025 – Claim Skins, Diamonds, and More

Garena released a fresh set of Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 4 2025. It offers players a chance to unlock exciting in-game rewards for free. These rewards include weapon skins, loot crates, diamonds, and exclusive cosmetic items.

Redeem codes are time-limited and can only be used once per account so it's important to act fast before they expire or hit their redemption limit.

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes

To claim your rewards follow these simple steps:

Go to the official redemption website:

https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Log in using the account linked to your Free Fire Max profile:

Facebook, Google, Twitter X, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK.

Enter the 12-character redeem code into the text field.

Click Confirm then OK to complete the redemption.

Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.

Note: Guest accounts cannot use the redemption system — you must link your account to a supported login method.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – July 4 2025

Here is the full list of redeem codes released today: