Free Fire Max Redeem Codes June 26: Get Free Skins, Pets & Diamonds

Highlights

Use the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes to claim free skins, pets, emotes, and diamonds. Codes work only in specific regions and for a limited time.

Free Fire Max players can get free pets, skins, and emotes using new codes from Garena. You don’t need to spend any diamonds (game money) to get these.

If you’re new, redeem codes make it easy to get rewards. Just enter the code on the official website and get your items—no playing or buying needed.

Important:

  • Codes work only in certain areas.
  • Using a code from the wrong area won’t work.
  • Codes last for a short time, so use them soon.
  • Each code has 12 letters and numbers.

Free Fire is banned in India, but Free Fire Max is still playable. Codes work the same in both games.

Codes for June 26:

  • FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6 – AK47 Flame Draco skin
  • T6JU-8C1R-FB90 – Diamond Royale Voucher
  • N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA – Unlock Alok character (trial)
  • PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS – Winter Warrior loot box skin
  • 0OIK-7YTG-BNVC – Neon Cyber backpack skin
  • E45R-TGBN-MKJH – Threaten emote
  • ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH – Pet Food ×2
  • VCS9-8QWR-TYUI – Dragon Fire surfboard skin
  • GHJK-7YUI-REWD – Gold Royale Voucher
  • BNMK-LP0O-IUYT – Night Sky parachute skin
  • FBNJ-7YHG-REWA – Room card (1 match)
  • ASZX-PLMN-KIUY – SCAR weapon loot crate
  • TGBV-CDE3-WASX – Character fragment ×100
  • LKJH-GFDS-MNVC – Robo pet skin
  • IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ – Elite Warrior banner
  • QWER-TYUI-PLMN – 50 diamonds
  • MNBV-CXZL-KJHG – Blood Ice gloo wall skin
  • ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK – Trial name change card
  • RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ – Samurai mask avatar
  • YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ – Chrono trial card
  • HJGF-DERT-WQAZ – Weapon Royale Voucher
  • KLOP-MNBG-HYTR – Dab emote
  • XCVB-NMAS-QWER – Lucky Blade pan skin

How to use codes:

  1. Visit Free Fire’s official website.
  2. Log in to your game account.
  3. Enter a code in the box.
  4. Click redeem.
  5. Your reward will appear in your game.
