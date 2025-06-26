Live
- ‘Greenman of Odisha’ turns 20 bald hills of Ganjam into green zone
- Stay away from social media, drugs, SP warns girl students
- ‘Kuberaa’ crosses Rs. 100 Cr mark worldwide in just 5 days
- The Ultimate Guide to MP3 Juice: Download Music for Free in 2025
- Collector stresses support for entrepreneurs, industrial growth in dist
- ‘Chikitu’ from ‘Coolie’ offers a different vibe, sparks mixed reviews
- Over 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran via Herat border in a day
- No theft of ‘modak’ from Puri temple
- A five-step vitamin therapy for radiant skin
- 9-yr-old Indian prodigy holds Carlsen to a draw
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes June 26: Get Free Skins, Pets & Diamonds
Highlights
Use the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes to claim free skins, pets, emotes, and diamonds. Codes work only in specific regions and for a limited time.
Free Fire Max players can get free pets, skins, and emotes using new codes from Garena. You don’t need to spend any diamonds (game money) to get these.
If you’re new, redeem codes make it easy to get rewards. Just enter the code on the official website and get your items—no playing or buying needed.
Important:
- Codes work only in certain areas.
- Using a code from the wrong area won’t work.
- Codes last for a short time, so use them soon.
- Each code has 12 letters and numbers.
Free Fire is banned in India, but Free Fire Max is still playable. Codes work the same in both games.
Codes for June 26:
- FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6 – AK47 Flame Draco skin
- T6JU-8C1R-FB90 – Diamond Royale Voucher
- N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA – Unlock Alok character (trial)
- PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS – Winter Warrior loot box skin
- 0OIK-7YTG-BNVC – Neon Cyber backpack skin
- E45R-TGBN-MKJH – Threaten emote
- ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH – Pet Food ×2
- VCS9-8QWR-TYUI – Dragon Fire surfboard skin
- GHJK-7YUI-REWD – Gold Royale Voucher
- BNMK-LP0O-IUYT – Night Sky parachute skin
- FBNJ-7YHG-REWA – Room card (1 match)
- ASZX-PLMN-KIUY – SCAR weapon loot crate
- TGBV-CDE3-WASX – Character fragment ×100
- LKJH-GFDS-MNVC – Robo pet skin
- IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ – Elite Warrior banner
- QWER-TYUI-PLMN – 50 diamonds
- MNBV-CXZL-KJHG – Blood Ice gloo wall skin
- ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK – Trial name change card
- RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ – Samurai mask avatar
- YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ – Chrono trial card
- HJGF-DERT-WQAZ – Weapon Royale Voucher
- KLOP-MNBG-HYTR – Dab emote
- XCVB-NMAS-QWER – Lucky Blade pan skin
How to use codes:
- Visit Free Fire’s official website.
- Log in to your game account.
- Enter a code in the box.
- Click redeem.
- Your reward will appear in your game.
Next Story