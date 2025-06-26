Free Fire Max Redeem Codes June 26: Get Free Skins, Pets & Diamonds

Free Fire Max players can get free pets, skins, and emotes using new codes from Garena. You don’t need to spend any diamonds (game money) to get these.

If you’re new, redeem codes make it easy to get rewards. Just enter the code on the official website and get your items—no playing or buying needed.

Important:

Codes work only in certain areas.

Using a code from the wrong area won’t work.

Codes last for a short time, so use them soon.

Each code has 12 letters and numbers.

Free Fire is banned in India, but Free Fire Max is still playable. Codes work the same in both games.

Codes for June 26:

FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6 – AK47 Flame Draco skin

T6JU-8C1R-FB90 – Diamond Royale Voucher

N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA – Unlock Alok character (trial)

PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS – Winter Warrior loot box skin

0OIK-7YTG-BNVC – Neon Cyber backpack skin

E45R-TGBN-MKJH – Threaten emote

ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH – Pet Food ×2

VCS9-8QWR-TYUI – Dragon Fire surfboard skin

GHJK-7YUI-REWD – Gold Royale Voucher

BNMK-LP0O-IUYT – Night Sky parachute skin

FBNJ-7YHG-REWA – Room card (1 match)

ASZX-PLMN-KIUY – SCAR weapon loot crate

TGBV-CDE3-WASX – Character fragment ×100

LKJH-GFDS-MNVC – Robo pet skin

IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ – Elite Warrior banner

QWER-TYUI-PLMN – 50 diamonds

MNBV-CXZL-KJHG – Blood Ice gloo wall skin

ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK – Trial name change card

RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ – Samurai mask avatar

YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ – Chrono trial card

HJGF-DERT-WQAZ – Weapon Royale Voucher

KLOP-MNBG-HYTR – Dab emote

XCVB-NMAS-QWER – Lucky Blade pan skin

How to use codes: