Free Fire Max Redeem Codes September 4, 2025 – Free Diamonds & Skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for September 4, 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and characters. These codes work only for a limited time, so claim them quickly.

Today’s Free Fire Max Codes

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

FFMC2SJLZ3AW

HGFDS6AP2O1I

How to Redeem