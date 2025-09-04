  • Menu
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes September 4, 2025 – Free Diamonds & Skins

x

Highlights

Get today’s Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 4, 2025. Claim free diamonds, gold, skins, and characters before the codes expire!

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for September 4, 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and characters. These codes work only for a limited time, so claim them quickly.

Today’s Free Fire Max Codes

  • FFNGY7PP2NWC
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • FFMC2SJLZ3AW
  • HGFDS6AP2O1I

How to Redeem

  1. Go to the Free Fire Rewards site.
  2. Log in with Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter).
  3. Enter the redeem code and confirm.
  4. Rewards will be sent
