Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (12 Sept 2025): Get Skins, Diamonds & Weapons

Garena Free Fire Max players can grab free rewards like skins, weapons, and diamonds using redeem codes. These codes are released daily and are valid only for a short time.

Today’s Redeem Codes (12 Sept 2025)

GARE-TB3N-4C5R

X4SW-FGRH-G76T

6AQ2-WS3X-FE4R

TGHY-VFD4-E3AR

QFDS-S5ER-7Y8U

JHGF-DSAS-DFVB

GFHY-T5R4-E3W2

NGFD-MKI8-7Y6T

VFGV-JEK5-M8H7

BGR5-TY7Y-J9W3

DGET-FMCK-D7E4

4EET-Z4V2-B5J6

8XJT-Y2E4-K1G2

6EQT-W3FV-2A5T

3RJI-9H2V-CXE5

4PQL-7M5D-JX4E

T2JK-5F9E-D7C6

How to Redeem

Go to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in with Facebook, Google, or X (not available for guest accounts).

Enter a redeem code and submit.

Rewards will appear in your in-game mail or Vault.

Things to Remember