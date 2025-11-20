Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (20 November 2025): Claim Free Rewards

Garena has released new Free Fire Max redeem codes for 20 November 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock free rewards such as weapon skins, gold, diamonds, characters, and more. These codes stay active only for a short time, so make sure you redeem them before they expire.

What Is Garena Free Fire Max?

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the original Free Fire game. It offers:

Better graphics

Smoother animations

Improved gameplay experience

The game was launched in September 2021 and is available on both Android and iOS.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 20, 2025

Here are the active redeem codes you can try today:

FF2VC3DENRF5

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FFR3GT5YJH76

FFK7XC8P0N3M

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

(Note: Some codes may repeat or may have expired depending on region.)

How to Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

Follow these steps to redeem your rewards:

Visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption website.

Log in using Facebook, Google, or X.

Enter the redeem code in the box and click Confirm.

You’ll get a confirmation message after successful redemption.

Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail.

Diamonds and gold will be added directly to your wallet, while skins and other items can be found in the Vault section of the game.