Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (June 19): Get Free Skins, Pets & More on Amazon Devices

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max, letting players claim free rewards like characters, emotes, pets, and gun skins. These codes are time-limited, so redeem them quickly before they expire.

Details

Codes are region-specific – only use codes valid in your region.

Each redeem code is 12 characters long (letters + numbers).

Works for both Free Fire Max and the banned original Free Fire.

Free Fire Max is still available on Google Play Store in India.

1. F8P4Q9R1S6DF

2. FX5C2V7B9N2G

3. F1A2S3D4F5G2

4. FH6J8K2L5ZH5

5. FY9U1I3O5PF4

6. FT4R7E2W8QG2

7. FD7S1A9G3HL2

8. FV2B8N6M1JJ7

9. F9L3K7J1H5G5

10. F6Z1X8C3V9B6

How to Redeem Codes