Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (June 19): Get Free Skins, Pets & More on Amazon Devices

Garena Free Fire Max: April 10 Redeem Codes for Free Rewards
 Garena Free Fire Max: April 10 Redeem Codes for Free Rewards

Grab the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 19 and unlock exclusive rewards like pets, characters, emotes, and more.

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max, letting players claim free rewards like characters, emotes, pets, and gun skins. These codes are time-limited, so redeem them quickly before they expire.

  • Codes are region-specific – only use codes valid in your region.
  • Each redeem code is 12 characters long (letters + numbers).
  • Works for both Free Fire Max and the banned original Free Fire.
  • Free Fire Max is still available on Google Play Store in India.

1. F8P4Q9R1S6DF

2. FX5C2V7B9N2G

3. F1A2S3D4F5G2

4. FH6J8K2L5ZH5

5. FY9U1I3O5PF4

6. FT4R7E2W8QG2

7. FD7S1A9G3HL2

8. FV2B8N6M1JJ7

9. F9L3K7J1H5G5

10. F6Z1X8C3V9B6

How to Redeem Codes

  1. Visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site:
  2. https://reward.ff.garena.com
  3. Log in using your linked account (Google, Facebook, X/Twitter, etc.).
  4. Enter the 12-digit redeem code in the text box.
  5. Click “Confirm”.
  6. If successful, your rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.
