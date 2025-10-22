Live
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (October 21, 2025) – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards
Highlights
Get the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21, 2025. Unlock free diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and outfits.
Garena’s Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular mobile games, known for its amazing graphics and thrilling gameplay. On October 21, 2025, Garena released new redeem codes that let players get free rewards like diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and outfits.
Today’s Free Fire MAX Codes
B7QH-2L4M-R8PJ
M5MJ-8Q3K-V6RP
G9QK-1M7L-N4PJ
Y2PL-5Q8M-R3VK
D4QJ-9K6L-N7PV
N8MK-3Q9L-V2RJ
J1QP-7M2K-R5LV
E5QH-4L8M-K9PJ
S6MJ-2Q1L-V8RP
How to Redeem
Go to the official site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
