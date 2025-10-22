Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (October 21, 2025) – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Garena’s Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular mobile games, known for its amazing graphics and thrilling gameplay. On October 21, 2025, Garena released new redeem codes that let players get free rewards like diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and outfits.

Today’s Free Fire MAX Codes

B7QH-2L4M-R8PJ

M5MJ-8Q3K-V6RP

G9QK-1M7L-N4PJ

Y2PL-5Q8M-R3VK

D4QJ-9K6L-N7PV

N8MK-3Q9L-V2RJ

J1QP-7M2K-R5LV

E5QH-4L8M-K9PJ

S6MJ-2Q1L-V8RP

How to Redeem

Go to the official site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en