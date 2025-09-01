Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (September 1): Get Diamonds, Skins & More

Garena Free Fire Max players can grab free rewards today using special redeem codes released on September 1.

Today's Active Redeem Codes

Use these codes quickly before they expire:

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

How to Redeem