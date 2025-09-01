Live
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (September 1): Get Diamonds, Skins & More
Garena Free Fire Max players can grab free rewards today using special redeem codes released on September 1.
Today's Active Redeem Codes
Use these codes quickly before they expire:
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- QWER89ASDFGH
- BNML12ZXCVBN
- CVBN45QWERTY
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
How to Redeem
- Go to the official redemption site: reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in with your Free Fire Max account (Facebook, Google, etc.)
- Enter the code and click confirm
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours
