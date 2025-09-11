Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (September 11, 2025) – Get Free Rewards

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max today. By using these codes, you can unlock free rewards like weapon skins, gold, diamonds, and even characters. These codes are valid only for a limited time, so claim them quickly.

Today’s Redeem Codes

F7H2J5Q9W3E1R6T4

F1S6D4F8G2H9J5K3

F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes

Visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in using your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, Apple, Twitter, or VK).

Enter one of the redeem codes from above.

Click Confirm.

Once successful, rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

NOTE: Guest accounts cannot redeem codes. Make sure your game is linked to a valid account.