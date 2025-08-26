Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Speakers that will Elevate Bappa’s Arrival

All set to welcome Bappa this Ganesh Chaturthi with sweets, flowers and your favourite festive tunes? Take your celebrations a notch higher with the powerful speakers and soundbars that not only deliver heart-thumping beats but also enhance the aesthetic charm of your shrine. As you and your loved ones invoke Bappa’s blessings, these top picks from Inbase Technologies, JUST CORSECA, U&i, and Lyne Originals will keep the festive energy alive all day with their long battery life, versatile features, and stylish designs.

Whether you prefer immersing yourself in soothing devotional bhajans or dancing with your family to upbeat tunes, the right music system can truly elevate your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

♦ Inbase Boom Party Speakers (Boom Party 210 and Boom Party 110)





The Boom Party Series delivers a powerful 100W output with a punchy, bass-rich audio experience and up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it perfect for day and night festivities. Each speaker comes with a pair of wireless karaoke microphones and a guitar input, making it easy for everyone to sing and celebrate together. The lightweight trolley-style design with wheels and a pull handle ensures you can carry the music anywhere. Adding to the excitement, the built-in LED light sync feature synchronises with the music beats, creating the perfect festive mood.

Price: Rs. 9,499 /-

Availability: https://www.flipkart.com/inbase-boom-party-210-100-w-bluetooth-speaker/p/itmc572bcc012858?pid=ACCHF4A8G2MAJWZQ

https://www.inbasetech.in/cables-and-connectors/connectivity-adapters/inbase-boom-party-210-ib-4436

♦ Inbase Torque Bluetooth Speaker





Compact, powerful & versatile, the Inbase Torque delivers crystal clear sound with deep bass through its 8W high-performing drivers. It offers up to 7 hours of non-stop playtime and features LED Sense Lights that sync with the beats of your music, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The built-in microphone supports hands-free calling, ideal when you’re busy in celebrations. It also supports Type-C fast charging and is rated IPX6 water resistance, while its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) function allows you to pair two speakers for instant stereo sound.

Price: Rs. 899 /-

Availability: https://www.amazon.in/Inbase-Torque-BT-Speaker-Led/dp/B0FFM8DDL8

https://www.inbasetech.in/audio/speakers/inbase-torque-bt-speaker-with-led-ib-4423

♦ JUST CORSECA Seagle Bluetooth Speaker





Compact and robust, the Seagle Bluetooth speaker delivers a strong 30W sound output, supported by 57mm speaker driver, and offers multiple playback options including Bluetooth, FM, USB, and Micro SD. With Bluetooth 5.3, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) capabilities, you can seamlessly connect two Seagle speakers for a surround sound experience. Plus, with up to 30 hours of battery life, it is perfect to keep the music going through long family gatherings - from morning rituals to late night celebrations.

Price: Rs. 1,999 /-

Availability: https://www.amazon.in/JUST-CORSECA-Wireless-Bluetooth-Playtime/dp/B0DJGXGH4G?th=1

https://www.corseca.in/products/seagle-bluetooth-speaker?srsltid=AfmBOorzissTAb8TddUw0OY9_6Qw8GhN8Vn69tDho3uQi3Ff0vZhA8Oq

♦ U&i Electro Series Wireless Soundbar





Adding an extra punch to your celebrations, the Electro Series Wireless Soundbar (UiBS 2376) delivers 10 watts of powerful sound performance. The inbuilt RGB lighting on the brand logo instantly sets the festive vibe. Its TWS feature allows you to wirelessly connect two soundbars across a 10 meter range, delivering a wide stereo effect. A sturdy metal grill not only enhances the durability but also elevates its premium look.

Price: Rs. 949 /-

Availability: Available in leading offline retail stores across India

♦ JukeBox 3 Pro Wireless Speaker





Compact yet powerful, the JukeBox 3 Pro packs 10W output, surround sound, and bass-enhancing technology into a sleek, modern design with RGB lighting accents. With FM radio, USB, Aux, and TF card support, it offers up to 5 hours of continuous playtime, making it perfect for grooving to festive tunes throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 1,149 /-