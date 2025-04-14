Live
- Kishan Reddy leads BJP bike rally in Hyderabad to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
- Minister Sridhar Babu’s whirlwind tour of district
- Simple Tips to Pick the Perfect Papaya This Summer
- Antony Starr trades capes for combat in G20, diving into a grounded villain miles apart from Homelander
- K’taka govt will not take any hasty decision
- Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
- Farmers’ suicides due to govt negligence: Malladi
- ‘Fake Gandhis’ conspired to stop Ambedkar centenary celebrations in K’taka: Union Minister
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
Get the latest redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX as of April 14, 2025! Redeem codes to unlock exclusive skins, bundles, emotes, and much more. Follow the steps to easily claim your rewards. Don’t miss out on the limited-time codes for exciting in-game items.
Garena Free Fire MAX, the upgraded version of the popular Free Fire battle royale game, offers improved gameplay, enhanced graphics, and new game modes for players to enjoy. Since its release in 2020, it has attracted a massive global player base, becoming one of the most beloved mobile games, especially for fans of battle royale games.
The game allows players to personalize their weapons and characters and offers a variety of game modes such as classic battle royale and team deathmatch. Players can earn rewards as they progress, further enhancing the gaming experience.
Steps to Redeem Codes:
1. Visit the official redeem website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK accounts.
3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box.
4. Click "Confirm" and verify the action when prompted.
5. Collect your rewards from the in-game mail section after successful redemption.
Today's Redeem Codes (April 14, 2025):
1. FFLGC9V2FTNN – Flag Summon Emote
2. FST5W7KCTX9G – Booyah Bling Fist
3. F4SWKCH6KY4 – Warrior Bunny Bundle
4. FFWST4NYM6XB – Flameborn Bundle
5. FFWCY2QXSZ7K – Black & White T-Shirt
6. FFCBRAXQTS9S – Predatory Cobra MP40 + 1450 Tokens
7. FFWCY6TSX2QZ – Legendary Aurora Bundle
8. FFWCY2KTFDZ7 – Green Flame Draco Evo Vault
9. FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Three Bunny Bundle (Fire, Warrior, Captain Bunny)
10. FFTPQ4SCY9DH – Tropikal Parrot M1887 Skin
11. FFWSX4CYT9VQ – Frostfire Polar Limited Edition Bundle
12. XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote
13. FFSTWCQ2FX8M – Meteor Punch Fist
14. FYSCK2TPFFT7 – Golden Shade Bundle
15. FFM1VSWCPXN9 – Scorpio Shatter M1014 Evo Gun + 2170 Tokens
16. FFCBRAX2FTNN – Cobra Rage Emote Pack
17. FFWCDRX2FTNN – Dark Royale M1917 Gun Skin & More
18. FF2WN9QSFTHX – Red Bunny Bundle
19. FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring Ghost Skin
20. FFDMNSW9KG2K – 1875 Diamonds
Important Notes for Players:
- To redeem codes, link your game account to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK (guest accounts are not supported).
- Each code can only be used once.
- The codes are valid for 24 hours, so redeem them quickly to claim your rewards before they expire.