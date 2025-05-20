Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Claim Free Rewards Today!

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes today, allowing players to get free in-game rewards. These codes can help you get special items like costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other cool things to improve your game.

Remember, each code has a limit and will expire soon, so be sure to use them quickly.

Active Redeem Codes for Today:

Here are the active redeem codes for today, according to IndiaTimes:

ASDF67GHJKL9

HJKL56POIUYT

BNML12ZXCVBN

GFDS78POIUAS

MNBV34ASDFZX

POIU90ZXCVNM

YUIO56BNMLKJ

YUIO34LKJMNB

FFMXTY89VCX2L

ZXCV23BNMLKP

QWER89ASDFGH

CVBN45QWERTY

JHGF01LKJHGF

LKJH67QWERTB

TREW23ASDFGH

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes:

Go to the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your account—Facebook, X, Google, or VK.

Copy one of the redeem codes from the list above and paste it into the box.

After the code is successfully used, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox. For rewards like diamonds or gold, they will be added to your account right away.