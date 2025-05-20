Live
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Claim Free Rewards Today!
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes that allow players to get free rewards like costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
Remember, each code has a limit and will expire soon, so be sure to use them quickly.
Remember, each code has a limit and will expire soon, so be sure to use them quickly.
Active Redeem Codes for Today:
Here are the active redeem codes for today, according to IndiaTimes:
ASDF67GHJKL9
HJKL56POIUYT
BNML12ZXCVBN
GFDS78POIUAS
MNBV34ASDFZX
POIU90ZXCVNM
YUIO56BNMLKJ
YUIO34LKJMNB
FFMXTY89VCX2L
ZXCV23BNMLKP
QWER89ASDFGH
CVBN45QWERTY
JHGF01LKJHGF
LKJH67QWERTB
TREW23ASDFGH
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes:
Go to the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
Log in using your account—Facebook, X, Google, or VK.
Copy one of the redeem codes from the list above and paste it into the box.
After the code is successfully used, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox. For rewards like diamonds or gold, they will be added to your account right away.