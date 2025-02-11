Live
- Rowdy Sheeter Goes on Stabbing Rampage, Bengaluru Police Intensify Search
- Tejasvi Surya raises Bengaluru Metro fare hike issue in Parliament, calls for review
- Vijay Deverakonda’s next film opens auditions for aspiring actors
- Shraddha Kapoor sets social media on fire
- Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ struggles with advance bookings ahead of release
- Salman Butt Defends PCB, Dismisses Floodlight Claims After Ravindra Injury
- ‘Brahma Anandam’ trailer blends laughter and emotions
- Opposition parties in South Korea propose special counsel bill to probe Yoon's alleged election interference
- Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launches ‘Shiva Shiva Shankara’ from ‘Kannappa’
- Vennela Kishore generates humor as Dr. Bhramaram in ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’
Just In
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – February 11, 2025: Unlock Rewards
Get ready to level up your gaming experience with the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 2025.
Garena Free Fire Max, the upgraded version of the popular Free Fire, offers an enhanced gaming experience with improved graphics, mechanics, maps, and gameplay.
Players can unlock exclusive rewards such as skins, weapon upgrades, emotes, and more. If you're looking to redeem some exciting in-game items, here's a quick guide on how to redeem your Free Fire Max codes and claim your rewards for February 2025.
Steps to Redeem Your Free Fire Max Codes:
1. Visit the Official Redemption Page: Go to the https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
2. Log In: Sign in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account.
3. Enter the Code: Copy and paste your redeem code into the provided text box.
4. Confirm Redemption: Hit the confirm button and verify the dialogue box that pops up.
5. Claim Your Reward: After redemption, check your in-game mail to collect your reward.
Active Redeem Codes for February 2025:
Here are the active redeem codes for February 11, 2025:
1. FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Chromasonic MP40, Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin, Booyah Day 2921 UMP
2. FFSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring (without Katana), Katana Snake Sword
3. FFBYS2MQX9KM – Booyah Pass Premium Plus, Season 26 Wrapped & Ready
4. FFRSX4CYHLLQ – Winterlands Frostfire Limited Edition: Frostfire Polar Bundle
5. FF6WN9QSFTHX – Red Bunny Bundle
6. RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party
7. FFYNC9V2FTNN – M1887 Evo Gun Sterling Conqueror Skin
8. FPUS5XQ2TNZK – Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning
9. FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle
10. GXFT7YNWTQSZ – Evo UMP Gun Skin + 2,170 Tokens
11. FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Ninjutsu Theme Naruto Fist Skin
12. JKT48 Freeze Emote Sayonara – JKT48 No. 1
13. FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring Flashing Spade
14. FFNGY7PP2NWC – Naruto Royale – Nine Tails Themed Skywing, M4A1 Naruto Theme Weapon, Headwear
15. FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring, Top Criminal (Ghost)
16. FFRINGY2KDZ9 – Universal Style Ring Event, O85 Style Bundle
17. FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco
Exclusive Codes for Indian Players (February 2025):
1. VNY3MQWNKEGU
2. FFIC33NTEUKA
3. XN7TP5RM3K49
4. TFX9J3Z2RP64
5. WD2ATK3ZEA55
6. RD3TZK7WME65
100% Confirmed Redeem Codes:
Here are some verified codes that will guarantee you rewards:
1. ZZATXB24QES8
2. HFNSJ6W74Z48
3. U8S47JGJH5MG
4. FF9MJ31CXKRG
5. ZRW3J4N8VX56
6. V44ZX8Y7GJ52