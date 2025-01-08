Live
- Kingfisher Beer Stops Supply to Telangana Amid Ongoing Losses
- School Principal Accused of Sexual Harassment, in Shock in AS Rao Nagar
- PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show
- Manifesting Good Things: Simple Steps to Attract Positivity in Life
- Telangana High Court Accepts KTR's Lunch Motion Petition in Formula-E Case
- Try these easy-to-make quick recipes
- Bigg Boss 18: Unexpected Twist in Ticket to Finale Task, Vivian and Chum in the Spotlight
- Online DBA Programs See Record 30% Growth, Strong Demand from South Indian States, reveals College Vidya’s study
- IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended by 20 minutes for Sankranthi release
Just In
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 8 January 2025: Free Pushpa Emote and More
Claim free rewards in Garena Free Fire Max with the latest redeem codes for 8 January 2025. Get the Pushpa Emote, Cobra Bundle, and more exciting in-game items today.
Players of Garena Free Fire Max can claim several exciting in-game rewards today, including the popular Pushpa Emote. A recent Pushpa event, requested by Free Fire fans, gave players a chance to grab a range of rewards. The redeem codes for Free Fire Max today offer Pushpa-themed items for free.
While the original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2022 due to violations of the IT Act 69A, Free Fire Max remains available. Android users can still download it from the Google Play Store. The game regularly holds events that offer daily, weekly, or special rewards. Additionally, region-specific redeem codes are released from time to time, but these codes are only valid for a limited period.
Today's Redeem Codes (8 January 2025):
- FFPSTXV5FRDM: Pushpa Emote – Hargiz Nahi Jhukega + Gloo Wall – Free Hai Main
- FXK2NDY5QSMX: Yellow Poker MP40 – Flashing Spade
- FFPSYKMXTP2H: Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin
- FY9MFW7KFSNN: Cobra Bundle
- FW2KQX9MFFPS: Pushpa Voice Pack
- FFW4FST9FQY2: Bunny Warrior Bundle
- FTY7FGN4XKHC: Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle
- VY2KFXT9FQNC: Golden Grace Shotgun
- XF4SWKCH6KY4: LOL Emote
- YFW2Y7NQFV9S: Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
How to Redeem Free Fire Codes:
1. Go to the Free Fire Redeem website: [https://reward.ff.garena.com/](https://reward.ff.garena.com/).
2. Log into your Free Fire account.
3. Click on the redeem banner.
4. Enter the redeem code and hit confirm.
5. Your rewards will be credited within 24 hours.
Enjoy the free rewards and make the most of the event!