Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 8 January 2025: Free Pushpa Emote and More

Players of Garena Free Fire Max can claim several exciting in-game rewards today, including the popular Pushpa Emote. A recent Pushpa event, requested by Free Fire fans, gave players a chance to grab a range of rewards. The redeem codes for Free Fire Max today offer Pushpa-themed items for free.

While the original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2022 due to violations of the IT Act 69A, Free Fire Max remains available. Android users can still download it from the Google Play Store. The game regularly holds events that offer daily, weekly, or special rewards. Additionally, region-specific redeem codes are released from time to time, but these codes are only valid for a limited period.

Today's Redeem Codes (8 January 2025):

FFPSTXV5FRDM: Pushpa Emote – Hargiz Nahi Jhukega + Gloo Wall – Free Hai Main

Pushpa Emote – Hargiz Nahi Jhukega + Gloo Wall – Free Hai Main FXK2NDY5QSMX: Yellow Poker MP40 – Flashing Spade

Yellow Poker MP40 – Flashing Spade FFPSYKMXTP2H: Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin

Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin FY9MFW7KFSNN: Cobra Bundle

Cobra Bundle FW2KQX9MFFPS: Pushpa Voice Pack

Pushpa Voice Pack FFW4FST9FQY2: Bunny Warrior Bundle

Bunny Warrior Bundle FTY7FGN4XKHC: Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle

Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle VY2KFXT9FQNC: Golden Grace Shotgun

Golden Grace Shotgun XF4SWKCH6KY4: LOL Emote

LOL Emote YFW2Y7NQFV9S: Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes:

1. Go to the Free Fire Redeem website: [https://reward.ff.garena.com/](https://reward.ff.garena.com/).

2. Log into your Free Fire account.

3. Click on the redeem banner.

4. Enter the redeem code and hit confirm.

5. Your rewards will be credited within 24 hours.

Enjoy the free rewards and make the most of the event!