Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 3: Get Exciting Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX is one of India’s most popular Battle Royale games, offering a thrilling real-time warzone experience with exciting events and rewards.

The game’s latest update introduces the Evo Vault Event in December 2024, giving players a chance to upgrade their weapons.

About the Evo Vault Event (December 2024)

The Evo Vault Event, launched on December 1, will last for 30 days. It includes exclusive rewards like:

- AK47- Blue Flame Draco

- Thompson- Cindered Colossal

- SCAR- Megalodon Alpha

- M4A1- Infernal Draco

- M4A1 Token Crate

- Armor Crate

To earn the weapons in the Evo Vault Event, players need to spin a wheel, and each spin costs 20 diamonds.

Diamonds are the in-game currency, which means players need to either have them or purchase them to participate in the spin.

If you prefer not to spend diamonds, you can instead use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3.

These codes allow you to receive rewards directly, such as weapons and other items, without spending any diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 3:

- FFCMCPSJ99S3

- FF9MJ31CXKRG

- FFIC33NTEUKA

- ZZZ76NT3PDSH

- UVX9PYZV54AC

- XZJZE25WEFJJ

- U8S47JGJH5MG

Steps to Redeem Codes:

1. Log in to your Garena Free Fire MAX account (avoid guest accounts).

2. Visit the official redemption website: [https://reward.ff.garena.com](https://reward.ff.garena.com).

3. Log in using your Google, Facebook, VK, or other linked accounts.

4. Enter the 12 or 16-digit redeem code in the provided box.

5. Click ‘OK’, and you’ll receive your rewards in your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Enjoy your rewards and keep upgrading your weapons in Free Fire MAX.