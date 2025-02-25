Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 25, 2025 - Latest Rewards and Offers

Garena Free Fire MAX is an enhanced version of the original Free Fire game, offering better graphics, improved gameplay, larger maps, and new modes. Released in 2020, this version provides exciting features for battle royale fans. As players progress in the game, they can personalize weapons and characters, unlocking new rewards in various modes like classic Battle Royale and Team Deathmatch.

Steps to Redeem Free Fire MAX Codes:

1. Visit the official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK.

3. Paste the redeem code in the text box.

4. Click "Confirm" and then "OK" when prompted.

5. Your rewards will be available in the in-game mail section.

Redeem Codes for February 25, 2025:

FVTCQK2MFNSK: Criminal Ring – Top Criminal (Ghost)

Criminal Ring – Top Criminal (Ghost) FFEV0SQPFDZ9: Top 3 Bunny Bundle (India Server)

Top 3 Bunny Bundle (India Server) FYSCK2TPFFT7: Golden Shade Bundle

Golden Shade Bundle FF4MTXQPFDZ9: Poker MP40 Ring Flashing Spade

Poker MP40 Ring Flashing Spade FFCBRAXQTS9S: Cobra MP40 + 1450 Tokens

Cobra MP40 + 1450 Tokens NPTF2FWSPXN9: M1887 One Punch Man Skin

M1887 One Punch Man Skin PXTXFCNSV2YK: Legendary Paradox Bundle

Legendary Paradox Bundle FFM1VSWCPXN9: Scorpio Shatter M1014 Evo Gun + 2170 Tokens

Scorpio Shatter M1014 Evo Gun + 2170 Tokens FFCBRAX2FTNN: Cobra Rage Is Back – Exclusive Emotes and Animations

Cobra Rage Is Back – Exclusive Emotes and Animations FFVSY3HNT7PX: Top 5 Evo Bundle

Top 5 Evo Bundle FFANMST2FDZ7: Koi Descend and Superjock Dash Arrival Animation

Koi Descend and Superjock Dash Arrival Animation FFM4X2HQWCVK: M1014 Green Flame Draco

M1014 Green Flame Draco FFYNC9V2FTNN: Evo Gun M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

Evo Gun M1887 – Sterling Conqueror XF4SWKCH6KY4: LOL Emote

LOL Emote FPSTQ7MXNPY5: Pirate Flag Emote

Pirate Flag Emote FFRINGY2KDZ9: Universal Style Ring Event

Universal Style Ring Event FFSGT7KNFQ2X: Golden Glare M1887 Skin

Golden Glare M1887 Skin FSTY2KQCFHPX: Cobra Fist Emote

Cobra Fist Emote FY9MFW7KFSNN: Cobra Bundle

Cobra Bundle RDNAFV2KX2CQ: Emote Party

Emote Party FFDMNSW9KG2: 1875 Diamonds

1875 Diamonds FFMTYKQPFDZ9: Valentine Emote Royale

Valentine Emote Royale FST5W7KCTX9G: Booyah Bling Fist

Booyah Bling Fist FFNRWTQPFDZ9: Naruto Evo Bundle

Naruto Evo Bundle FFVLYKQPFDZ9: Valentine’s Ring

Valentine’s Ring FF6WN9QSFTHX: Red Bunny Bundle

Red Bunny Bundle FFPURTQPFDZ9: Gloo Wall Royale

Gloo Wall Royale FFRSX4CYHLLQ: Winterlands Frostfire Bundle

Winterlands Frostfire Bundle FFSKTXVQF2NR: Sasuke Ring and Katana Snake Sword

Important Notes:

Ensure your game account is linked to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK. Guest accounts cannot use redeem codes.

Each code can be used only once.

Codes are valid for 24 hours, so redeem them quickly to enjoy the rewards.

About Garena Free Fire: Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game released in 2017, and it became one of the most popular mobile games worldwide. Free Fire Max, launched in 2021, offers better visuals and sound. The game includes various modes, such as Battle Royale, Clash Squad, and others, with over 150 million active users.