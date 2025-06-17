  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 17, 2025: Get Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
x

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items

Highlights

Garena Free Fire Max players can now claim exclusive rewards using new redeem codes released on June 17, 2025. Unlock free skins, diamonds, outfits, and more. Check the full list and how to redeem here.

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh set of redeem codes for June 17, giving players an opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game rewards such as character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

These codes are valid for a limited time only and come with a redemption limit, so players are advised to claim them as soon as possible.

Active Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (June 17, 2025)

(As reported by IndiaTimes Gaming)

  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
  • RDNAFV7KXTQ4
  • NPTF2FWXPLV7
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY
  • FFEV4SQPFKX9
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • FFNFSXTPQML2
  • FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  • FPSTX9MKNLY5
  • FFCBRX7QTS
  • FF6WXQ9STKY3
  • FFRPXQ3KMGT9

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes:

  • Go to the official Rewards Redemption site for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your account (Facebook, Google, VK, or X).
  • Copy and paste the redeem code into the text field.
  • Click "Confirm" and check your in-game mail for the rewards.

Note: For items like diamonds or gold, the balance is updated instantly in your wallet.

What You Can Unlock:

Redeem codes may unlock:

Rebel Academy outfits

Revolt Weapon Loot Crates

Diamond Vouchers

And other in-game cosmetic items to enhance your gameplay experience

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick