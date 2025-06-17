Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 17, 2025: Get Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh set of redeem codes for June 17, giving players an opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game rewards such as character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

These codes are valid for a limited time only and come with a redemption limit, so players are advised to claim them as soon as possible.

Active Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (June 17, 2025)

(As reported by IndiaTimes Gaming)

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

RDNAFV7KXTQ4

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FPUSG9XQTLMY

FFEV4SQPFKX9

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

FFNFSXTPQML2

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FPSTX9MKNLY5

FFCBRX7QTS

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRPXQ3KMGT9

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes:

Go to the official Rewards Redemption site for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your account (Facebook, Google, VK, or X).

Copy and paste the redeem code into the text field.

Click "Confirm" and check your in-game mail for the rewards.

Note: For items like diamonds or gold, the balance is updated instantly in your wallet.

What You Can Unlock:

Redeem codes may unlock:

Rebel Academy outfits

Revolt Weapon Loot Crates

Diamond Vouchers

And other in-game cosmetic items to enhance your gameplay experience