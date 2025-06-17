Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 17, 2025: Get Free Skins, Diamonds & More
Garena Free Fire Max players can now claim exclusive rewards using new redeem codes released on June 17, 2025. Unlock free skins, diamonds, outfits, and more. Check the full list and how to redeem here.
Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh set of redeem codes for June 17, giving players an opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game rewards such as character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
These codes are valid for a limited time only and come with a redemption limit, so players are advised to claim them as soon as possible.
Active Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (June 17, 2025)
(As reported by IndiaTimes Gaming)
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
- RDNAFV7KXTQ4
- NPTF2FWXPLV7
- FPUSG9XQTLMY
- FFEV4SQPFKX9
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- FFNFSXTPQML2
- FFNGYZPPKNLX7
- FPSTX9MKNLY5
- FFCBRX7QTS
- FF6WXQ9STKY3
- FFRPXQ3KMGT9
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes:
- Go to the official Rewards Redemption site for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your account (Facebook, Google, VK, or X).
- Copy and paste the redeem code into the text field.
- Click "Confirm" and check your in-game mail for the rewards.
Note: For items like diamonds or gold, the balance is updated instantly in your wallet.
What You Can Unlock:
Redeem codes may unlock:
Rebel Academy outfits
Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
Diamond Vouchers
And other in-game cosmetic items to enhance your gameplay experience