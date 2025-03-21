Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 21: Unlock Exclusive Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, especially after the ban of its predecessor, Garena Free Fire. The game offers exciting rewards through redeem codes, which unlock exclusive in-game items.

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Go to the Rewards Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Log in with your account (Facebook, Google, Apple, VK, or Huawei ID).

3. Enter the code and click Confirm.

4. Check your in-game mail for your rewards.

Redeem Codes for March 21:

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFPLOJEUFHSI

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FFBCRT7PT5DE

FFB4CVTBG7VK

FFGTYUO4K5D1

FFBCLY4LNC4B

T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A

K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S

V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C

Important Notes:

Codes expire within 12 to 18 hours.

Make sure your account is linked to a supported platform.

Rewards may take up to 24 hours to appear in your mail.

Stay updated for more redeem codes and enjoy the game!