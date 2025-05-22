Live
- MoS Suresh Gopi, George Kurien 'inaugurate' two Amrit railway stations in Kerala
- SRIT donates Rs 10 lakh to Indian Army
- Hockey India names 24-member men's team for FIH Hockey Pro League European leg
- Greece struck by 6.0 magnitude earthquake, followed by Tsunami warning
- Prima facie case against Sonia, Rahul made out: ED
- Awareness program conducted for unorganised workers
- India's Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker Prize
- Two Covid-linked deaths in Maha
- Telangana: Two Women Arrested for Cheating Elderly Men with Fake Marriage Offers
- BJP-Sena will have to swallow criticism, sit with Bhujbal
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 22, 2025 – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & More
Grab the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 22, 2025, and unlock free in-game rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, and emotes. Redeem now before they expire.
Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for May 22, 2025, offering players a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards such as weapon skins, emotes, diamonds, and more. These codes are time-sensitive and can be redeemed only once per account, so it's advisable to use them promptly.
Active Redeem Codes for May 22, 2025
Here are some of the active redeem codes available today:
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
3IBBMSL7AK8G
MHM5D8ZQZP22
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
X99TK56XDJ4X
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FF7MUY4ME6SC
B3G7A22TWDR7
These codes can unlock various rewards, including weapon skins, emotes, and other in-game items.
How to Redeem Codes
Visit the official redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Log in using one of the supported platforms: Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Enter the redeem code in the provided text box.
Click on the Confirm button to complete the redemption process.
Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail section within 24 hours.