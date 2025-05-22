  • Menu
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 22, 2025 – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & More

Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes – January 22, 2025
Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes – January 22, 2025

Grab the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 22, 2025, and unlock free in-game rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, and emotes. Redeem now before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for May 22, 2025, offering players a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards such as weapon skins, emotes, diamonds, and more. These codes are time-sensitive and can be redeemed only once per account, so it's advisable to use them promptly.

Active Redeem Codes for May 22, 2025

Here are some of the active redeem codes available today:

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

MHM5D8ZQZP22

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

B3G7A22TWDR7

These codes can unlock various rewards, including weapon skins, emotes, and other in-game items.

How to Redeem Codes

Visit the official redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Log in using one of the supported platforms: Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Enter the redeem code in the provided text box.

Click on the Confirm button to complete the redemption process.

Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail section within 24 hours.

