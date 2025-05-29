Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for May 29, 2025 Released

Garena, the gaming giant behind the popular battle royale title Free Fire Max, has released its latest set of redeem codes for May 29, 2025.

These codes offer players a chance to claim free in-game rewards such as diamonds, Rebel Academy outfits, weapon skins, and other exclusive items.

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP

FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP

FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT

FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA

FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM

FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA

FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML

FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC

FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB

FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO

FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG

FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE

FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

These codes can give you free items like:

Special clothes (outfits)

Loot boxes

Rare gun skins

How to Use the Codes

Go to this website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Log in with your game account (Facebook, Google, Twitter/X, or VK)

Paste the code into the box

Click Confirm

Open your game mailbox to get your gift















