Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for May 29, 2025 Released

Get the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 29, 2025. Unlock free rewards like diamonds, outfits, gun skins, and loot crates. Limited-time codes—redeem now!
Garena, the gaming giant behind the popular battle royale title Free Fire Max, has released its latest set of redeem codes for May 29, 2025.
These codes offer players a chance to claim free in-game rewards such as diamonds, Rebel Academy outfits, weapon skins, and other exclusive items.
FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP
FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP
FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT
FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA
FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM
FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA
FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML
FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC
FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB
FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO
FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG
FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE
FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ
These codes can give you free items like:
Special clothes (outfits)
Loot boxes
Rare gun skins
How to Use the Codes
Go to this website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Log in with your game account (Facebook, Google, Twitter/X, or VK)
Paste the code into the box
Click Confirm
Open your game mailbox to get your gift