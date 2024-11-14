Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 14: Claim the Booyah Captain Bundle

Get Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 14: Get the new Booyah Captain Bundle (December 2022)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 14: Need a wardrobe overhaul to help your in-game character look even more fantastic? So, we have brought suitable Free Fire bundles for users to enhance their gaming looks. Booyah Day celebrations were recently announced for Free Fire Max, along with various events under them. There was a Booyah Ring event where we found many attractive rewards, but one reward cost money. Booyah Captain Bundle is one of the most popular male character outfits right now, so here is how you can obtain it.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 14: How to get Booyah Captain Bundle

The Booyah Captain bundle is one of the significant rewards you can unlock during the Booyah ring event. Booyah Captain Bundle: Add the Booyah Captain top, Booyah Captain bottom, Booyah Captain shoes, and a complete face to your look (the bundle also includes the Booyah Captain mask and head and the Booyah Captain facepaint.

Section: Exclusive Bundle Spin (20 Diamonds) Players must spin 20 diamonds to get the exclusive bundle. Players can also gather 200 Universal Ring Tokens to claim the Booyah Captain Bundle. If you are not looking to spend diamonds or money, then learn the way to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes and get free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 14:

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FFWSMX2YFCVQ

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFQ1SW9DVR3T

FF2VC3DENRF5

FF3G4HJU87TG

FF5TGB9V4C3X

FF6YH3BFD7VT

FFR4G3HM5YJN

FFK7XC8P0N3M

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFR3GT5YJH76

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 14: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Sign in to your Garena Free Fire MAX account to transfer the gift directly into your account. Discouraging the guest account will fail.

Step 2: Head to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption site at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now pass to the step of logging into your account.

Step 4: Then, in the box on the website, paste your redeem code of 12 or 16 Digits to get the rewards inside the game.

Step 5: Now, Click OK, and you will get your rewards in-game mail within 24 hours.