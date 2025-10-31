Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 31, 2025

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for October 31, 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock free diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and characters.

These codes are active for a limited time, so claim them before they expire.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – October 31, 2025

B7QH2L4MR8PJ

M5MJ8Q3KV6RP

G9QK1M7LN4PJ

Y2PL5Q8MR3VK

D4QJ9K6LN7PV

N8MK3Q9LV2RJ

J1QP7M2KR5LV

E5QH4L8MK9PJ

S6MJ2Q1LV8RP

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes

1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter) account.

3. Enter the redeem code and click Confirm.

4. You’ll get a message after successful redemption.

5. Rewards will appear in your in-game mail or Vault tab.

Diamonds and gold are added directly to your wallet.