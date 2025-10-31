Live
- Reble unleashes sonic chaos with ‘New Riot’: An anthem of anger, freedom, and self-discovery
- Nora Fatehi stuns in floral saree
- Amritha Aiyer glows in blue
- Janhvi Kapoor radiates vintage glam
- Azharuddin Sworn in as Telangana Minister
- Harshavardhan Rane’s bold take on nepotism: “Audience Has Ended It Already!”
- Tim Cook Hints at Major Apple Intelligence Upgrades as iPhone Sales Soar to Record Highs
- Telangana YouTube folk sensation Naga Durga to make big-screen debut Tamil with Dhanush’s nephew Pavish
- Delhi High Court bars Ravi Mohan’s ‘Bro Code’ title over trademark dispute
- Makhana Kheer: A wholesome fusion of tradition and nutrition
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 31, 2025
Garena Free Fire Max codes are active for a limited time, so claim them before they expire.
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for October 31, 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock free diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and characters.
These codes are active for a limited time, so claim them before they expire.
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – October 31, 2025
B7QH2L4MR8PJ
M5MJ8Q3KV6RP
G9QK1M7LN4PJ
Y2PL5Q8MR3VK
D4QJ9K6LN7PV
N8MK3Q9LV2RJ
J1QP7M2KR5LV
E5QH4L8MK9PJ
S6MJ2Q1LV8RP
B7QH-2L4M-R8PJ
M5MJ-8Q3K-V6RP
G9QK-1M7L-N4PJ
Y2PL-5Q8M-R3VK
D4QJ-9K6L-N7PV
N8MK-3Q9L-V2RJ
J1QP-7M2K-R5LV
E5QH-4L8M-K9PJ
S6MJ-2Q1L-V8RP
How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes
1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter) account.
3. Enter the redeem code and click Confirm.
4. You’ll get a message after successful redemption.
5. Rewards will appear in your in-game mail or Vault tab.
Diamonds and gold are added directly to your wallet.