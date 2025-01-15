  • Menu
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes - January 15, 2025

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes - January 15, 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes - January 15, 2025

Garena Free Fire MAX is a fun and exciting game where you can play with your friends and fight in a big world. It has better graphics, more fun games to play, and bigger maps than the original Free Fire game. You can also change your character’s look and get cool rewards!

How to Use Redeem Codes:

  1. Go to the official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
  2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account.
  3. Type the redeem code in the box.
  4. Click the "Confirm" button.
  5. A message will pop up. Click "OK."
  6. Go to your in-game mail to get your reward!

Redeem Codes for January 15, 2025:

FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Naruto Fist Skin

NPCQ2FW7PXN2 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin

FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle

FFMSTXP2FWCK – Mystery Shop: Sakura Bundle, Grand Slam Bundle

FFNRX2MQ7SUA – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote

FFXT7SW9KG2M – 1875 Diamonds

FFSUTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Bundle + Rasengan Emote

FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Ascension + Rasengan + Gloo Wall

FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring

FFSP9XQ2TNZK – Gamabunta Summoning Emote

FFMGY7TPWNV2 – Naruto Emote: Ninja Run, Ninja Sign

FFYNC9V2FTNN – M1887 Evo Gun

FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate’s Flag Emote

