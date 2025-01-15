Live
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes - January 15, 2025
Get the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 15, 2025! Unlock amazing rewards like skins, diamonds, emotes, and more. Follow easy steps to redeem the codes and enjoy the fun! Don't miss out on these exciting in-game goodies for your Free Fire MAX account.
Garena Free Fire MAX is a fun and exciting game where you can play with your friends and fight in a big world. It has better graphics, more fun games to play, and bigger maps than the original Free Fire game. You can also change your character’s look and get cool rewards!
How to Use Redeem Codes:
- Go to the official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
- Log in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account.
- Type the redeem code in the box.
- Click the "Confirm" button.
- A message will pop up. Click "OK."
- Go to your in-game mail to get your reward!
Redeem Codes for January 15, 2025:
FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Naruto Fist Skin
NPCQ2FW7PXN2 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle
FFMSTXP2FWCK – Mystery Shop: Sakura Bundle, Grand Slam Bundle
FFNRX2MQ7SUA – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote
FFXT7SW9KG2M – 1875 Diamonds
FFSUTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Bundle + Rasengan Emote
FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Ascension + Rasengan + Gloo Wall
FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring
FFSP9XQ2TNZK – Gamabunta Summoning Emote
FFMGY7TPWNV2 – Naruto Emote: Ninja Run, Ninja Sign
FFYNC9V2FTNN – M1887 Evo Gun
FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate’s Flag Emote