Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes June 16, 2025 – Get Gun Skins, Emotes & Diamonds

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max on June 16, 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock cool rewards like gun skins, emotes, gloo walls, and special bundles.

Free Fire Max is an updated version of the popular battle royale game Free Fire. Released in 2021, it offers better graphics, new game modes, larger maps, and improved gameplay.

How to Redeem Codes:

Visit the official rewards website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account (guest accounts won’t work). Enter the redeem code in the text box. Confirm by clicking ‘OK’ on the popup. Collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Free Active Redeem Codes

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FFNFSXTPQML2

FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

FFRPXQ3KMGT9

RDNAFV7KXTQ4

FF6WXQ9STKY3

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFCBRX7QTSL4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

FPSTX9MKNLY5

FFEV4SQPFKX9

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

Important Notes: