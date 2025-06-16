Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes June 16, 2025 – Get Gun Skins, Emotes & Diamonds
Highlights
Unlock exclusive rewards in Garena Free Fire Max with the latest redeem codes for June 16, 2025. Claim gun skins, emotes, diamonds, and special bundles now! Limited-time codes — redeem quickly to enjoy exciting in-game benefits.
Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max on June 16, 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock cool rewards like gun skins, emotes, gloo walls, and special bundles.
Free Fire Max is an updated version of the popular battle royale game Free Fire. Released in 2021, it offers better graphics, new game modes, larger maps, and improved gameplay.
How to Redeem Codes:
- Visit the official rewards website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
- Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account (guest accounts won’t work).
- Enter the redeem code in the text box.
- Confirm by clicking ‘OK’ on the popup.
- Collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.
Free Active Redeem Codes
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- FFNFSXTPQML2
- FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
- FFRPXQ3KMGT9
- RDNAFV7KXTQ4
- FF6WXQ9STKY3
- NPTF2FWXPLV7
- FFCBRX7QTSL4
- FPUSG9XQTLMY
- FPSTX9MKNLY5
- FFEV4SQPFKX9
- FFNGYZPPKNLX7
Important Notes:
- Only linked accounts (Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK) can redeem codes. Guest accounts cannot.
- Each code can be used only once per account.
- These codes are valid for 24 hours only, so redeem them quickly to avoid missing out!
Next Story