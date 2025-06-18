Live
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes June 18, 2025 – Claim Free Rewards Now
Highlights
Get the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 18, 2025. Redeem these codes within 24 hours to get free in-game rewards. Easy steps to redeem inside!
Today, new redeem codes are available, and you should use them fast.
Use these codes within 24 hours to get cool rewards:
FFMTYQPXFGX6
FFRSX4CYHXZ8
QWER89ASDFGH
BNML12ZXCVBN
CVBN45QWERTY
GFDS78POIUAS
JHGF01LKJHGF
MNBV34ASDFZX
LKJH67QWERTB
POIU90ZXCVNM
TREW23ASDFGH
YUIO56BNMLKJ
FFDMNQX9KGX2
FFSGT9KNQXT6
XF4S9KCW7KY2
FFPURTXQFKX3
FFYNCXG2FNT4
How to Use the Codes:
1️Go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website.
Log in with your account — Facebook, Twitter, or Google. Make sure this account is linked to your game.
Enter the code exactly as it is. It’s best to copy and paste so you don’t make mistakes.
Click the Confirm button. Wait for a message that says the code worked.
The rewards will come to your game inbox within 24 hours.
