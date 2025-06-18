Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes June 18, 2025 – Claim Free Rewards Now

Today, new redeem codes are available, and you should use them fast.

Use these codes within 24 hours to get cool rewards:

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

MNBV34ASDFZX

LKJH67QWERTB

POIU90ZXCVNM

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

How to Use the Codes:

1️Go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website.

Log in with your account — Facebook, Twitter, or Google. Make sure this account is linked to your game.

Enter the code exactly as it is. It’s best to copy and paste so you don’t make mistakes.

Click the Confirm button. Wait for a message that says the code worked.

The rewards will come to your game inbox within 24 hours.