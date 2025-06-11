Live
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (June 11, 2025) – Free Skins, Diamonds & More!
Claim your free rewards in Garena Free Fire Max with today’s active redeem codes for June 11, 2025. Unlock exclusive costumes, diamond vouchers, weapon skins, and more. Hurry—limited use and valid for only 12 hours!
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for June 11, giving players the chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards — absolutely free!
Use these codes quickly, as they are only valid for 12 hours and limited to 500 redemptions per code.
Today's Active Redeem Codes
Use these codes to unlock items like costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and more:
FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
FFRPXQ3KMGT9
FFNFSXTPQML2
RDNAFV7KXTQ4
FFMTYQPXFGX6
FF6WXQ9STKY3
FFRSX4CYHXZ8
NPTF2FWXPLV7
FFDMNQX9KGX2
FFCBRX7QTSL4
FFSGT9KNQXT6
FPSTX9MKNLY5
XF4S9KCW7KY2
FFEV4SQPFKX9
FFPURTXQFKX3
How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes
Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site.
Log in using your account (Facebook, X/Twitter, Google, Apple, or VK).
Paste the redeem code into the text box and click Confirm.
Check your in-game mailbox for rewards.
Rewards like diamonds or gold will be added to your balance immediately. Other items (skins, loot crates, vouchers) will show up in your in-game inventory.
Important Notes
Limited to 500 uses per code
Expires 12 hours after release
Not usable by guest accounts – link your account first!