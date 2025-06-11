Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (June 11, 2025) – Free Skins, Diamonds & More!

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for June 11, giving players the chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards — absolutely free!

Use these codes quickly, as they are only valid for 12 hours and limited to 500 redemptions per code.

Today's Active Redeem Codes

Use these codes to unlock items like costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and more:

FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

FFRPXQ3KMGT9

FFNFSXTPQML2

RDNAFV7KXTQ4

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFCBRX7QTSL4

FFSGT9KNQXT6

FPSTX9MKNLY5

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFEV4SQPFKX9

FFPURTXQFKX3

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes

Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in using your account (Facebook, X/Twitter, Google, Apple, or VK).

Paste the redeem code into the text box and click Confirm.

Check your in-game mailbox for rewards.

Rewards like diamonds or gold will be added to your balance immediately. Other items (skins, loot crates, vouchers) will show up in your in-game inventory.

Important Notes

Limited to 500 uses per code

Expires 12 hours after release

Not usable by guest accounts – link your account first!