Live
- Apple’s First Foldable iPhone May Launch in 2026, Priced Over ₹1.73 Lakh
- Lenovo bets big on Indian market, to go for 100 pc ‘Made in India’ PCs
- Nithin Kamath is the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2024
- KTR alleges State Government Ignored Warnings Ahead of SLBC Tunnel Disaster
- NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata Celebrates One Year of Fighting Obesity and Promoting Workplace Health
- Maha Minister files breach of privilege notices against Sanjay Raut, Rohit Pawar; Speaker refers to committee
- Odisha CM Majhi moves into official residence
- FM defines ‘Daggubati’ family as achievers’ family
- NYT Connections Puzzle March 6, 2025: Easy Guide to Solve Word Grouping Challenge
- 75 pc of consumers, 97 pc of doctors in India trust AI for healthcare: Report
Just In
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today - March 6, 2025: Get Free Rewards
Discover the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, March 6, 2025. Redeem exclusive rewards including skins, emotes, and tokens. Follow the steps to claim your rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX is an updated version of the classic Garena Free Fire, offering better graphics, improved gameplay mechanics, and exciting new features. Players worldwide can now enjoy a more enhanced battle royale experience with new game modes, larger maps, and improved customization options for characters and weapons.
Today, March 6, 2025, players can redeem the following codes to unlock exciting rewards:
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes:
1. Visit the official redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK ID.
3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the provided text box.
4. Click the "Confirm" button to continue.
5. A dialogue box will appear for confirmation. Click "OK."
6. Once successfully redeemed, check your in-game mail section to collect your rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – March 6, 2025:
- FFWCPN9MY9DH – New Pro League Tournament – Eagle Gaze M1887 Gun Skin
- FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 + 1450 Tokens
- FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle
- FFM1VSWCPXN9 – Scorpio Shatter M1014 Evo Gun + 2170 Tokens
- FFRDANMCYKY4 – Red Carpet Focus Arrival Animation
- FFBYS2MQX9KM – March Special Booyah Pass Premium Plus – Incredible Duo Season 27
- FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Chromasonic MP40 – Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin + Booyah Day 2021 UMP
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ – Frostfire Limited Edition Polar Bundle
- NPFT7FKPCXNQ – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
- FF6WN9QSFTHX – Red Bunny Bundle
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate Flag Emote
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party
- XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring Flashing Spade
- FFMSK4TKYDP9 – Mask Royale – Old Man’s Mask, Big Fat Beard, The Third Hand, Skeleton Magician Mask
- FYSCK2TPFFT7 – Golden Shade Bundle
- FFCBRAX2FTNN – Cobra Rage Is Back – Emote lead, Exclusive emote, arrival animation, parachuting animation
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X – Golden Glare M1887 Skin
- FFRNGP3HNTQX – P90 X Desert Eagle Ring – Tune Blaster Orange, Tune Blaster Red, Rebel Academy, Fishy Delight, Golden Chakri
- FFANMST2FDZ7 – Koi Descend And Superjock Dash Arrival Animation Moco Store Event – Fish Sky Wing
- FFDMNSW9KG2 – 1875 Diamonds
- FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco
- FFVSY3HNT7PX – Top 5 Evo Bundle – Aurora Shade + Booyah Flameborn + Frostfire Polar + Mars Warclasher + Cobra
- FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring – Top Criminal (Ghost)
- FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Top 3 Bunny Bundle – Fire Bunny, Bunny Warrior, Captain Bunny Bundle (India Server)
- PXTXFCNSV2YK – Legendary Paradox Bundle – Mask and more
- FFYNC9V2FTNN – Evo Gun M1887 – Sterling Conqueror
- FFRINGY2KDZ9 – Universal Style Ring Event – O85 Style + Groupie Style + Jacket 33 Style (Top) + Salt Dread Style (Head) + Skyboard Mush Machine
- FSTY2KQCFHPX – Cobra Fist – Flaming + Frozen Flame + Hip-Hop Sunglasses + Ninjutsu Theme
- FST5W7KCTX9G – Booyah Bling Fist
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote + Hokage Rock Gloo Wall + Loot Box Body Substitution Skin
- FFPURTQPFDZ9 – Gloo Wall Royale – Purple Gorilla + Superstar + Pinky Kitten + Blizzard Brawl