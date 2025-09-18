Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (September 18, 2025) – Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Good news for Free Fire Max fans! 🎮 Garena has dropped fresh redeem codes for September 18, 2025. Players can unlock diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and even characters for free. But hurry—these codes are valid only for a few hours!

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire with better graphics, effects, and gameplay. Launched in 2021, it’s available on Android & iOS.

Today’s Redeem Codes (Sep 18, 2025)

FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

How to Claim Rewards

Visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. Log in with Facebook, Google, or X (not guest accounts). Paste the code → Submit → Done! Rewards arrive in your in-game mail or wallet.

Quick Tips