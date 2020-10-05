Get instant cashback on Paytm during Flipkart 'Big Billion Days'

Bengaluru:Flipkart on Monday said that the customers during its 'Big Billion Days sale will get instant cashback to their Paytm wallets, in a partnership with the leading digital payments platform that will enable millions of users to conveniently pay through their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI while shopping on the platform.

This festive season, millions of Paytm users across the country will have access to their wallets and UPI on Flipkart.

"With just one click customers can avail great value during flash sales this 'Big Billion Days' as they continue to stay indoors and adopt safe payment methods," said Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart.

According to the latest data by the RBI, the total number of digital transactions in India (processed via any electronic mode) is expected to reach a daily average of 1.5 billion in the next five years.

Consequently, the net value of digital payments in India will also increase from its current value of Rs 5 trillion to Rs 15 trillion by 2025.

"Our aim is to empower millions of Indians with innovative solutions that would play a key role in building 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," said Madhur Deora, President, Paytm.

Kicking off the festive season, Flipkart has announced its flagship, six-day 'The Big Billion Days' sale that will start from October 16 till October 21 with some exciting offers across categories.

Flipkart Plus customers will have early access to the sale on October 15.

The ecommerce marketplace has on boarded over 50,000 kiranas to bring festive cheer to consumers across 850 cities.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will offer a 10 per cent instant discount for its debit and credit Card users during the six-day sale.

Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other leading bank credit and debit cards.