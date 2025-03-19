Google celebrates March’s final Half Moon with interactive doodle

Tech giant Google on Wednesday celebrated March’s final Half Moon with an interactive doodle.

The Doodle features a celestial card game to test players' knowledge of the lunar cycle.

For the game, users need to compete against the Moon. Users need to match different phases of the lunar cycle to earn points.

"This interactive Doodle celebrates March’s final Half Moon! This monthly recurring card game invites you to play against the moon to test your knowledge of the lunar cycle," Google said in a blog post.

"Join the celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the March Half Moon," it added.

Victory against the celestial opponent may come with unique rewards, making the experience even more exciting.

March is the month of the Worm Moon when the winter ground thaws and insects begin to return.

The Google Doodle game aligns with the natural transition of the lunar cycle. It challenges players to progress through various levels while uncovering four new wild cards.

People who manage to complete the challenge can share their high scores and test their lunar expertise against friends.

Meanwhile, on March 14, a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "Blood Moon," occurred. It caused the Moon to appear reddish during its eclipse, and the moon was in its last quarter phase, appearing half-lit.

March will also witness another celestial event, known as the equinox. Occurring on March 20, the equinox refers to the day with the shortest day length in the northern hemisphere. And in the southern hemisphere, it is the longest day.

"As winter in the Northern Hemisphere ends and spring begins, the daily periods of sunlight continue to lengthen, changing fastest around the vernal (spring) equinox on March 20," according to NASA.