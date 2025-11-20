Google Explores Solar-Powered Remote for Future Google TV Devices

Google is taking another step toward sustainable home entertainment by integrating indoor solar technology into its next-generation Google TV remote. The company has adopted Epishine’s indoor-optimized solar cells in a new reference remote design, potentially setting a fresh benchmark for eco-friendly streaming accessories.

Epishine, a Swedish company known for creating solar cells tailored for low-light environments, confirmed that its technology is powering the new Google TV remote. According to the company, the remote uses rechargeable batteries and solar cells on both sides, allowing it to stay charged through everyday indoor lighting. As Epishine notes, it may only run out of power “when it gets buried and forgotten in the dark abyss of your couch cushions.”

The device is manufactured by Ohsung Electronics, Google’s official supplier for reference remotes. While manufacturers can always build their own designs, many rely on Google’s reference models to streamline development. Popular devices, like Walmart’s Onn streaming lineup, already ship with remotes based on these templates.

This new solar-powered variant is called the G32 reference remote. Although it’s available for manufacturers to adopt, it is not yet included with any Google TV products, nor is it sold separately. For context, Google’s earlier designs include the 22-button G10 and the 38-button G20, both customizable based on the services or shortcuts brands want to highlight—such as quick access keys for YouTube or Netflix.

Solar-powered remotes aren’t entirely new. Hama launched a universal remote last year using Exeger’s Powerfoyle technology, and Samsung has previously introduced solar-enabled remotes for its TVs. However, Google’s adoption of the feature could accelerate mainstream use by making it easier for smaller brands to implement sustainable hardware solutions.

With this shift, the future of Google TV remotes may be both greener and more convenient for users worldwide.