Naidu showing special interest on slum areas in state: Narayana

Nellore: Assertingthat his government is committed over development of poor, Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana has said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is showing special interest on slum areas across the state. The M&U minister along with NMC Commissioner YO Nandan and other officials has visited the slum area at 5th division Vaikuntapuram in the city here on Tuesday. On the occasion, the minister went round the colony enquired the people about their problem related to inundation of houses during the rainy season.

He said that government proposed to construct 20 stored housing complex at Lakshmip0uram slum area in Visakhapatnam city to overcome the inundation problem as ground work is already completed for the purpose. He said that there was contemplation to construct same housing complexes at slum areas on the lines of Lakshmipuram slum of Visakhapatnam city. He said that it was identified that as many as 22 houses were inundated in Vaikuntapalem during recent rains and alternative arrangements are under progress in the interest of victims. Nellore city inchargd Mayor P Roop Kumar Yadav, former Nellore municipal commissioner T Anuradha and others were present.