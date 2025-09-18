Live
- An exclusive conversation with Chef Davinder Kumar: Five decades of culinary excellence
- Drugs valued at over Rs 143 crore seized in Mizoram & Manipur; 3 held
- Stryker expands its R&D footprint in India with new facility in Bangalore
- India's contribution to global GDP growth to reach 9 pc by 2035: Govt official
- CMF Headphone Pro Launching in India on September 29 With Bold Colours and Button Controls
- Rupali Ganguly says 'Draped in tradition, wrapped in gratitude' as she poses in a beautiful saree
- Jagan accuses Naidu government of cancelling house site pattas of poor
- BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote deletion’ charge, says Cong trying to destabilise democracy
- Trinamool legislator meets fellow party MLA held in school-job case; says meeting was personal wish
- ABVP, NSUI accuse each other of rigging in DUSU elections, both claim victory
Google Gemini AI – Easy Photo Editing with Text Prompts
Highlights
Learn how Google Gemini AI lets you edit photos using simple text prompts. Create professional visuals, change styles, and add effects easily for social media, marketing, or personal use.
Google Gemini AI helps you edit photos using simple text. You don’t need any complicated software.
Creators, marketers, and social media users use Gemini AI to make cool and professional-looking images. You can change styles, colors, and effects with just a few words.
20 Easy Gemini AI Prompts
- Make my photo a movie poster.
- Turn it into watercolor art.
- Make it look like an old film.
- Add a neon cyberpunk style.
- Turn it into an oil painting.
- Make it black-and-white retro.
- Make a futuristic hologram.
- Add a dreamy pastel filter.
- Turn it into a charcoal sketch.
- Make it a magazine cover.
- Add a double-exposure effect.
- Give it a golden-hour glow.
- Turn it into a line drawing.
- Make it look like an old newspaper print.
- Turn it into pixel art.
- Make it a 3D render.
- Turn it into stained-glass art.
- Make a storybook illustration.
- Add film noir tones.
- Make it a colorful pop-art painting.
Next Story