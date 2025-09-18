  • Menu
Google Gemini AI – Easy Photo Editing with Text Prompts

Highlights

Learn how Google Gemini AI lets you edit photos using simple text prompts. Create professional visuals, change styles, and add effects easily for social media, marketing, or personal use.

Google Gemini AI helps you edit photos using simple text. You don’t need any complicated software.

Creators, marketers, and social media users use Gemini AI to make cool and professional-looking images. You can change styles, colors, and effects with just a few words.

20 Easy Gemini AI Prompts

  1. Make my photo a movie poster.
  2. Turn it into watercolor art.
  3. Make it look like an old film.
  4. Add a neon cyberpunk style.
  5. Turn it into an oil painting.
  6. Make it black-and-white retro.
  7. Make a futuristic hologram.
  8. Add a dreamy pastel filter.
  9. Turn it into a charcoal sketch.
  10. Make it a magazine cover.
  11. Add a double-exposure effect.
  12. Give it a golden-hour glow.
  13. Turn it into a line drawing.
  14. Make it look like an old newspaper print.
  15. Turn it into pixel art.
  16. Make it a 3D render.
  17. Turn it into stained-glass art.
  18. Make a storybook illustration.
  19. Add film noir tones.
  20. Make it a colorful pop-art painting.
