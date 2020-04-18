Google Pay is one of the best UPI applications for all online payments. Be it the electricity bill, shopping on e-commerce stores or money transfers, many users rely on this application and completes their money-related works in a hassle-free manner.

But now, the tech giant Google is all set to launch its own debit card in order to compete with another tech giant Apple. According to sources, Google is all set to introduce its own physical and virtual debit cards.

Coming to its debit card features, this card allows to purchase things through online and also connects with Google Pay letting users to check balance and monitor their purchases as well. This news is revealed by the TechCrunch agency.

Along with these amazing features, Google debit card will also be co-branded with public and private banks like CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union.