Google Meet introduces noise cancellation feature on iOS and Android

Google is introducing its striking noise cancellation in Google Meet to Android and iOS, but unfortunately, it won't be accessible to everybody. Google says you need to be a G Suite Enterprise or G Suite Enterprise for Education customer to take advantage of the handy feature. The first time Google rolled this for the web in June.

Google Meet can remove background noises like typing, fan sound, or the sounds of a nearby construction site while you're on a Google Meet call. Google's G Suite Updates blog says, on mobile the noise cancellation feature is turned off by default, but you will be able to turn it on when you are on a call by going to the call's settings. The feature which is rolling out from today and within a few days it should be completely rolled out.



Google says, by default, the noise cancellation is off but can be turned on or off before or during a video call.



Follow these steps to turn ON the noise cancellation:



 Go to meet.google.com and then select a video call.



 Before you join, on the top right side, click More options.

 And then Settings

 Click Audio

 Turn on Noise cancellation.

Google asks to check how much noise is cancelled out, "next to yourself preview at the top right corner of your screen, look at the Voice indicator. It reflects what others may hear. Sounds that are blocked and cannot be heard by others will not move the indicator line."

