Google Pixel 10 Series Launch on August 20: Specs, Prices, and Foldable Model Revealed

Google will launch the new Pixel 10 series on August 20, 2025. A teaser on the Google Play Store shows four upcoming models.

Expected Models:

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold (foldable phone)

All models may feature the new Tensor G5 chip. It is built on 3nm technology. The chip will offer better speed, battery life, and AI performance.

Camera Details:

Pixel 10:

50MP main camera

13MP ultra-wide

10MP telephoto

42MP selfie camera

Pixel 10 Pro / Pro XL:

50MP main

48MP ultra-wide

48MP telephoto

Pixel 10 Pro Fold:

48MP main

Ultra-wide and telephoto cameras

Dual 10MP front cameras

Expected Prices in India:

Pixel 10: Around ₹90,000

Pixel 10 Pro / Pro XL: Over ₹1,10,000

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Over ₹1,50,000

These phones will compete with the iPhone 16, iPhone 17, and Samsung foldables.