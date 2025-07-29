  • Menu
Google Pixel 10 Series Launch on August 20: Specs, Prices, and Foldable Model Revealed

Highlights

Google will unveil the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold on August 20, 2025. Expect a powerful Tensor G5 chip, advanced cameras, and premium pricing in India.

Google will launch the new Pixel 10 series on August 20, 2025. A teaser on the Google Play Store shows four upcoming models.

Expected Models:

  • Pixel 10
  • Pixel 10 Pro
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold (foldable phone)

All models may feature the new Tensor G5 chip. It is built on 3nm technology. The chip will offer better speed, battery life, and AI performance.

Camera Details:

Pixel 10:

  • 50MP main camera
  • 13MP ultra-wide
  • 10MP telephoto
  • 42MP selfie camera

Pixel 10 Pro / Pro XL:

  • 50MP main
  • 48MP ultra-wide
  • 48MP telephoto

Pixel 10 Pro Fold:

  • 48MP main
  • Ultra-wide and telephoto cameras
  • Dual 10MP front cameras

Expected Prices in India:

  • Pixel 10: Around ₹90,000
  • Pixel 10 Pro / Pro XL: Over ₹1,10,000
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Over ₹1,50,000

These phones will compete with the iPhone 16, iPhone 17, and Samsung foldables.

