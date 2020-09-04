Google Play and Apple App Store removes PUBG Mobile in India

The Indian government has banned more 118 China-linked apps in India. PUBG Mobile was also one of the games that were banned. After two days of the ban, PUBG Mobile has now been deleted from the Google Play Store and the App Store in India.

PUBG Mobile can no longer be download by Android and iOS users. Those who have installed the game on their smartphones can still play the game. We can assure that PUBG Mobile search on the Play Store and App Store doesn't show the app in the search results. This is just what happened during the first wave of Chinese apps got banned in India. The next step to complete this ban process in India is the Internet Service Providers should block access to PUBG Mobile in India.

In case, you want to download the game and search for PUBG Mobile on Google it displays the Play Store listing to download the app. After you select it, you're taken to the Play Store but as expected the app doesn't download. As the move is fresh, it may take some time to clear the Play Store listing in the country. Along with PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of the game has also been deleted from the app stores.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned these apps invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It said the decision was taken amid growing nature of threats.

The Government further added that the action against these mobile phone apps was taken after it got many complaints from several sources about stealing users' data and secretly transmitting them in an unauthorized manner to servers located outside India.