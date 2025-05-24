Google Quietly Rolls Out Key Updates to Wallet, Play Store, Wear OS, and Google TV

While AI took centre stage at this year’s Google I/O keynote, several important product updates slipped under the radar during developer sessions. From upgrades to Google Wallet and Wear OS to changes in the Play Store and Google TV, Google has quietly introduced meaningful enhancements that users will begin to notice soon.

Live Updates Coming to Wear OS

One notable feature involves Live Updates expanding to smartwatches. Already anticipated on Android 16 smartphones, this functionality will soon be available on wearables. In a developer session spotted by Android Authority, Google’s Aaron Labiaga shared that the feature will reach smartwatches "later in 2026." Live Updates will allow users to view real-time status updates from delivery, rideshare, and navigation apps directly on their wrists, mirroring Apple’s Live Activities for watchOS.

Smarter Google Wallet Notifications and Expanded ID Support

Google Wallet is also getting a significant intelligence boost. A new feature called “Nearby Passes notification” will prompt users to open their digital pass when they arrive at locations where it may be needed, like an airport, gym, or café. According to Google, “This notification serves as a direct gateway, allowing users to seamlessly access the associated pass with a single tap.”

Additionally, Wallet’s digital ID support is expanding. Users in Arkansas, Montana, Puerto Rico, and West Virginia can now store digital IDs, while support for UK passports is also being introduced. Another helpful improvement: airlines offering loyalty programs can now automatically send boarding passes to Wallet upon check-in.

Google Play Store Gets More Social and Safer

The Google Play Store is receiving its own set of enhancements, including a new option that lets users ask someone else to pay for an app or purchase. Initially rolled out in India, this feature will now be available in the US, Japan, Indonesia, and Mexico. It enables users to send a payment link outside of their Google Family group to request purchases.

Google is also refining the subscription model by allowing users to buy add-ons alongside base subscriptions in a single transaction. On the development side, the Play Store will now let developers halt buggy releases in real-time, preventing flawed versions from being delivered to new users.

To improve app discovery and engagement, developers can now enhance their listings with a content carousel, YouTube playlists, and audio samples for health and wellness apps. Google is also launching new topic pages to help users explore curated content across shows, movies, and sports.

Google TV Gets Android 16 and New Audio Enhancements

Google TV is set to benefit from Android 16, introducing visual updates through Material 3’s Expressive design language. It’s also gaining support for MediaQualityManager, which gives apps more control over picture profile settings.

Another notable addition is the Eclipsa Audio codec, a spatial audio format developed in collaboration with Samsung. This is expected to improve the overall sound experience across compatible content on Google TV.

As flashy AI demos dominated the spotlight, Google I/O’s quieter announcements still promise real-world usability and quality-of-life improvements across a wide range of devices.