Google Rolls Out Fix for Chromecasts 'Untrusted Device' Errors

Google is deploying a fix for Chromecast devices that have been displaying "untrusted device" errors, preventing users from casting. The issue, which emerged over the weekend, has predominantly affected Chromecast 2nd Generation and Chromecast Audio devices. While Google hasn't disclosed the root cause, a Reddit user speculated that the problem may stem from an expired certificate embedded in the devices.

"We have started to roll out a fix for the problem with Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio devices, which will be completed over the next few days," Google stated in a support post. "Your device must be connected to receive the update."

However, if you've attempted a factory reset, Google warns, "you may still be experiencing an issue where you cannot re-setup your device." The company actively works on a resolution and advises users to monitor the support page for further updates. Meanwhile, a Reddit user has shared possible workaround steps for affected users while waiting for Google's official fix.