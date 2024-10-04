Google Testing Verified Checkmarks in Search Results

Google is testing a new verification feature in its search results aimed at helping users avoid fake or fraudulent websites. Some users have noticed blue verified checkmarks beside certain business links, signalling that companies like Meta or Apple are genuine, not impersonators trying to exploit their recognizable brands.



"We regularly experiment with features that help shoppers identify trustworthy businesses online, and we are currently running a small experiment showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google," said Molly Shaheen, Google public affairs spokesperson, to The Verge.



Jay Peters from The Verge observed checkmarks next to official links for companies like Microsoft, Meta, Epic Games, Apple, Amazon, and HP. However, these disappeared when he logged in with a different Google account, indicating that the experiment is yet to be widely available.



Hovering over the checkmark displays a message stating, "Google's signals suggest that this business is the business that it says it is." According to Shaheen, this verification is based on factors like website verification, Merchant Center data, and manual reviews.



This new feature extends Google's Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), which displays verified checkmarks in Gmail for senders who have adopted the verification platform. Google has not yet officially announced the rollout of these search checkmarks or confirmed when they might be available to more users.



