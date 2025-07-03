Google to Roll Out Fix for Pixel 6A Overheating Issue with Battery Update Next Week

Google is addressing a concerning issue affecting its mid-range Pixel 6A smartphones, with a mandatory software update rolling out next week aimed at preventing battery overheating. The update, scheduled to begin distribution on July 8, will come as part of the Android 16 release and specifically targets devices deemed at risk.

The move follows reports from users who experienced their Pixel 6A devices overheating and even catching fire, sparking a quick response from Google to mitigate any further incidents. The update is designed to automatically reduce the battery capacity on affected phones after they hit 400 full charging cycles.

While the update will be installed on all Pixel 6A phones, only those identified as “Impacted Devices” will experience a change in performance, as per a support post from Google. For users with affected devices, the company says they will receive a notification when the phone reaches 375 cycles, giving them time to prepare for the upcoming battery management changes.

“Impacted Devices will receive a heads-up once they hit 375 cycles,” Google’s Alex Moriconi told The Verge. “That will be the signal that the new battery management features will be activated soon.”

Once implemented, the update may result in shorter battery life between charges, and users could notice reduced charging performance. There may also be temporary irregularities in how the battery indicator reflects charge levels as the phone adjusts to the recalibrated battery capacity.

“Users may see other changes, like reduced charging performance or short-term changes to how the battery-level indicator on your phone shows your battery capacity as your phone learns its revised battery capacity,” Google confirmed in its statement.

The company has not disclosed why only some Pixel 6A phones are impacted while others remain unaffected. However, Google is offering a free battery replacement for eligible users. You can check your phone’s eligibility on Google’s support site if you're experiencing issues or nearing the 400-cycle mark.

This isn’t the first time Google has had to respond to battery-related concerns across its Pixel line. The Pixel 4A previously faced a similar overheating and battery degradation issue, for which Google offered users either a free battery replacement or a $100 credit toward a new device. Currently, the company is also managing an extended repair program for battery swelling on the Pixel 7A.

The Pixel 6A, which received praise for delivering Google's custom Tensor chip performance in a more affordable package, has now joined the list of Pixel phones facing post-release hardware concerns.

As the Android 16 update rolls out next week, users are encouraged to check their device's battery health and cycle count to stay ahead of potential performance changes — or take advantage of Google's replacement offer if eligible.